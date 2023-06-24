Amid the ongoing internal crisis in Russia, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday shared a funny meme thereby taking a dig at Russia's current situation. Musk shared a picture of a man representing a Russian flag. The tweet shows another man also representing a Russian flag posing with a gun at the other. "Don’t even trust nobody," Musk said while sharing the tweet. The post shows the Wagner Group turning against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Army. Vladimir Putin Fled Russia? Russian Presidential Plane Leaves Moscow Amid Fighting Between Wagner Group and Russia's Military, Say Reports.

Don't Even Trust Nobody

Don’t even trust nobody pic.twitter.com/VHa1zVGI71 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 24, 2023

