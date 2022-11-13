An explosion hit central Instanbul on Sunday. Reportedly, the blast occurred in the center of a busy pedestrian street. The videos of the explosion have gone viral on social media. According to the media reports, one person has died and several have been injured. Istanbul Blast: Explosion Hits Taksim Square, Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Explosion in Istanbul:

BREAKING: Video shows explosion on busy shopping street in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/9DKNZqgOef — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 13, 2022

Istanbul Blast:

BREAKING: Explosion hits busy shopping street in Istanbul, reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/C2Nu2CSXHo — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 13, 2022

