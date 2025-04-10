FBI Director Kash Patel has been removed from his position as acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), sources said. He has reportedly been replaced by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. Patel was appointed as acting head of the ATF on February 24, just three days after being sworn in as FBI Director—a rare dual appointment within the Justice Department. A DOJ official confirmed Patel's removal, emphasizing that it was not related to his performance. However, no further explanation for the decision was given. The move comes as internal discussions about leadership continue within the department. Tariff Pause: People Were Getting ‘Yippy’ and ‘A Little Bit Afraid’ Says US President Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Kash Patel Removed as Acting Chief ATF

FBI Director Kash Patel has been removed from his role as acting director of the ATF, and the job has been given to Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, two Justice Department officials and another source familiar with the matter tell NBC News. ATF officials who learned the news today… — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)