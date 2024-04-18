In an unfortunate incident in Kenya, a military helicopter allegedly crashed with the defence chief General Francis Omondi Ogolla on board. The military helicopter reportedly crashed in Kenya's Kaben. The police confirmed the news. Speaking to AFP, a senior police officer said, "The helicopter burst into flames after crashing, and it had more than 10 senior commanders on board, including General Ogolla." Kenya: One Killed, Two Injured After Plane Crashes Near Nairobi.

Military Helicopter Crashes in Kenya

My father died doing what he did best for the last 40 years, keeping Kenya safe ~ Lorna. A. Omondi Ogolla, daughter to Gen. Francis Ogolla. pic.twitter.com/Wyu4fjIovQ — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) April 18, 2024

Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla Dies

Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla is dead. Ogolla died today after a chopper he was travelling in alongside other officials crashed in Kaben, Marakwet East on Thursday. CDF Ogolla has died at the age of 61. My condolences to his family and his KDF colleagues. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/N4xXUI8IT9 — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) April 18, 2024

