In an unfortunate incident in Kenya, a military helicopter allegedly crashed with the defence chief General Francis Omondi Ogolla on board. The military helicopter reportedly crashed in Kenya's Kaben. The police confirmed the news. Speaking to AFP, a senior police officer said, "The helicopter burst into flames after crashing, and it had more than 10 senior commanders on board, including General Ogolla." Kenya: One Killed, Two Injured After Plane Crashes Near Nairobi.

Military Helicopter Crashes in Kenya

Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla Dies

