Fuego, also known as Chi Q'aq', erupted today, sending ash soaring up into the sky. A terrifying clip has surfaced showing clouds of smoke emancipating from the site. The volcano is situated in Guatemala, 10 miles away from the city of Antigua. Kilauea Volcano Eruption Photos and Video: One of the World's Most Active Volcanoes Begins Erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island, No Threat to Communities Due to Lava Flows.

Fuego Volcano Explosion Video

WATCH: Explosion recorded at Fuego Volcano in Guatemala pic.twitter.com/55XXEbbXg2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)