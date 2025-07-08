The German Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador in Berlin after China navy vessel allegedly targeted Germany's military aircraft with a laser. The aircraft was participating in a European Union mission to protect commercial shipping in the region when it approached a Chinese frigate. According to reports, the Chinese crew did not attempt to establish communication via standard distress frequencies, breaking with established maritime protocol. It remains unclear whether the aircraft sustained any damage; an inspection is reportedly underway. Ship Attacked in Red Sea off Yemen With Gunfire, Rocket-Propelled Grenades, Says UK Maritime Agency.

Chinese Navy Ship Allegedly Points Laser at German Military Aircraft in Red Sea

BREAKING: Germany summons Chinese ambassador after an incident in the Red Sea in which Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at a German military aircraft — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 8, 2025

