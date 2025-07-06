A ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen by armed men firing guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, the UK maritime agency said on Sunday, July 6. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the “situation is ongoing," the report said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack as the authorities are investigating it. Ship Attacked by Houthi: Merchant Vessel Sinks in Red Sea After Attack by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels.

Ship Attacked in Red Sea off Yemen

BREAKING: UK maritime agency says a ship has been attacked with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades in the Red Sea off Yemen - Sky News — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)