Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, November 3, "any normal person" would be angered by images of "bloodied children" in Gaza. Putin's statement comes after the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry said that the Gaza death toll has risen to 9,227. The death toll of 9,227 people in Gaza also includes 3,826 children. Israel-Hamas War: Part of Combat Tunnels Used by Hamas Successfully 'Uncovered and Neutralised', Says Israel's Military.

Putin on Israel-Hamas War

JUST IN - Putin says 'any normal person' would be angered by images of 'bloodied children' in Gaza pic.twitter.com/151Tk8OlhG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 3, 2023

