Hong Kong will suspend transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus for a month. This decision was taken to curb the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Reportedly, the city has seen around 50 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant since the end of last year.

Check it Out:

Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to COVID-19 https://t.co/udQ9wIaL02 pic.twitter.com/cHL5lnVDdv — Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)