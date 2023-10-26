On Wednesday, October 25, Hurricane Otis tore across Mexico's southern Pacific coast as a powerful and dangerous Category 5 hurricane. The powerful storm caused massive flooding in the resort city of Acapulco, leaving behind a trail of devastation. As per reports, Hurricane Otis has killed at least 27 people in Acapulco, Mexico. The resort city of Acapulco was mostly inaccessible by road as of late Wednesday. Experts have called Hurricane Otis the strongest storm in history to make landfall along the Eastern Pacific Coast. Multiple videos of Hurricane Otis' devastating effects in Acapulco have gone viral on social media. The viral clips show hotels being damaged and normal life thrown out of gear after Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco. Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Strong Winds, Heavy Rains Lash Acapulco and Guerrero as ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 Storm Nears; Terrifying Videos Surface.

Hurricane Otis Makes Landfall in Acapulco

After Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco. pic.twitter.com/YbKeGaDTRQ — KASİDE (@zakkumec) October 26, 2023

#HurracanOtis

We Agree

A Storm We Won't Forget Anytime Soon

Acapulco, Mexico might have just become the first city of over a million inhabitants in the world to experience the eyewall of a Category 5 storm. Otis made history on so many levels. A storm we won't forget anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/SnJB3ny0cE — Simon ekpa after Mazi Nnamdi KANU (@EkpaKanu) October 26, 2023

