A small private plane crashed near Mexico's Toluca airport while attempting an emergency landing, killing everyone on board. The crash occurred in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area about five kilometres from Toluca airport. The aircraft had departed from Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast. According to the reports, the plane appeared to be trying to land on a nearby soccer field when it struck the metal roof of a business, triggering a large fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation. More details are awaited. Florida Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes Into a Car While Attempting Emergency Landing on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Driver Injured; Pilot and Passenger Safe (See Pic and Video).

Mexico Plane Crash, 7 Dead

Cessna Citation III crashes while on approach to Toluca Airport in Mexico, killing 10 passengers and crew. Radar data indicates the aircraft was attempting a go-around at the time of the accident. CCTV reportedly shows the aircraft moments before crashing into a soccer field… pic.twitter.com/hve7BHD8tZ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 15, 2025

