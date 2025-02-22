A birthday celebration in Hanoi turned dangerous when a woman suffered burns from a balloon explosion while posing for photos with a cake on February 14. The incident, shared by Giang Pham on social media, occurred at a restaurant decorated with balloons. To enhance the festive mood, Giang bought additional balloons, and while holding them and a cake on stage, one of the balloons exploded. Hydrogen-filled balloons, commonly used for their lighter-than-air properties, can be highly flammable and are considered unsafe for indoor use, as they pose an explosion risk when exposed to heat or sparks. Helium or Hydrogen Balloons, Which is Safer? This Gas is Responsible for Fire Catching Balloon Burst Incidents, Check Video.

Hydrogen Balloon Explosion Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHISANUPONG RITDOMRONGKUL (@thaimusiccover)

