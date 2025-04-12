‘I Don’t Think So’: US President Donald Trump Announces US Will Skip G20 Summit in South Africa Over Land Confiscation and Genocide of White Farmers

In a bold statement ahead of the G20 summit, US President Donald Trump declared that the US would skip the event in South Africa, citing concerns over land confiscations and the genocide of white farmers.

‘I Don’t Think So’: US President Donald Trump Announces US Will Skip G20 Summit in South Africa Over Land Confiscation and Genocide of White Farmers
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: PTI)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 12, 2025 07:29 AM IST

In a bold statement ahead of the G20 summit, US President Donald Trump declared that the US would skip the event in South Africa, citing concerns over land confiscations and the genocide of white farmers. Trump expressed frustration over what he sees as the media's failure to address these issues, stressing that such topics should dominate the global conversation. “How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the G20 when land confiscation and genocide is the topic of conversation? They are taking the land of white Farmers, and then killing them and their families," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He also revealed that the US has halted all contributions to South Africa in response to the ongoing violence and land seizures. Trump concluded, “Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!” US: Man Accused of Trying To Assassinate Donald Trump on Golf Course To Be Charged.

US President Donald Trump Slams South Africa, Announces US Will Skip G20

