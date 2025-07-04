Ishaan Sharma, 21, an Indian-origin man from New Jersey, was arrested after allegedly assaulting fellow passenger Keanu Evans during a violent mid-air brawl aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami. The scuffle, captured on video, showed the two exchanging blows as flight attendants and passengers intervened. Evans claimed Sharma acted erratically, made death threats, and suddenly choked him. Witnesses said Sharma took selfies of his bloodied face post-fight. He was detained at Miami International Airport and charged with battery. His attorney claimed he was meditating as per his religious beliefs, which allegedly triggered the incident. However, the judge set a USD 500 bond and issued a no-contact order. Evans said he acted in self-defense and wished he’d asked earlier to be moved. Frontier Airlines has yet to comment. Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested.

Indian-Origin Man Ishaan Sharma Arrested After Mid-Air Fight on Frontier Flight

Ishaan Sharma, 21, was arrested and charged with battery after the incident on a flight bound for Miami, Florida #frontier #southflorida #arrest pic.twitter.com/rUuRVpE7v9 — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 2, 2025

