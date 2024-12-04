Virginia, December 4: Naresh Bhatt, 37, has been charged with the murder and defiling of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, following her disappearance in July. A Prince William County grand jury indicted Bhatt after investigators found substantial blood evidence in the couple’s suburban Washington home, and an incriminating internet search—“How long does it take to get married after spouse dies?”—further linked him to the crime.

Although Mamta's body has not been found, her DNA matched blood discovered in the bedroom and bathroom of their Manassas Park residence. Authorities believe Bhatt dismembered her body, leading to an additional charge of defiling a corpse. Police Chief Mario Lugo noted that the injuries indicated by the blood were "not survivable."

Mamta's disappearance has drawn international attention, particularly in the small Virginia community, where such cases are rare. Her family in Nepal, along with local supporters, organised rallies and social media campaigns to pressure authorities. Public suspicion of Bhatt mounted within days.

Three weeks after Mamta vanished, Bhatt was charged with felony concealment of a body and has remained in custody since. Prosecutors revealed that the significant blood evidence made it clear Mamta could not have survived her injuries.

The case is further complicated by the absence of Mamta’s body, though advances in forensic techniques like DNA analysis, cellphone tracking, and surveillance footage have made such cases more prosecutable in recent years. Bhatt’s trial for concealing a body was scheduled to begin shortly, but this indictment elevates the stakes.

