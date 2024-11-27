At least 20 people have died due to severe flooding and landslides in western Indonesia, with heavy rain causing disasters across four districts in northern Sumatra. Rescue workers recovered five bodies in North Sumatra, all listed as missing after being trapped under mud and debris. The worst-hit area was Karo district, where 10 people were killed in a landslide. Thousands have been displaced as flash floods submerged roads and homes. Authorities are continuing rescue efforts with heavy equipment. Indonesia Floods: 13 Killed, 18 Injured As Landslides and Flash Floods Hit North Sumatra.

Indonesia Floods

BREAKING: Catastrophic flooding in Indonesia? Thousands displaced, homes destroyed - so why share it? If it doesn’t affect us, it doesn’t matter, right? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4Yp2Z5yqUM — ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) November 27, 2024

Vehicles Stuck in Flood

🚨🇮🇩 #BREAKING | Severe Flooding Strikes Kampung Lalang, Medan, Indonesia Nov 27, 2024 Situation: Heavy flooding has overwhelmed the area, leaving residents isolated and dealing with difficult conditions. pic.twitter.com/y06lfi6aeu — ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)