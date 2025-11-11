A powerful suicide blast near the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday left at least 12 people dead and 20 others injured, officials from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed. Reportedly, the explosion occurred in the parking lot of the city’s judicial complex, an area surrounded by high-security government offices. Authorities said the blast is being probed as a suicide attack, marking one of the rare incidents in the capital in recent years. Preliminary reports suggest possible links to militants associated with the Afghan Taliban and India, though no group has yet claimed responsibility. Pakistan Blast: Massive Explosion Occurs Near District Court in Islamabad, Multiple People Injured (Watch Video).

BREAKING - Pakistan minister says Islamabad suicide bombing kills 12 https://t.co/o1k3ushsTr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 11, 2025

Blast rocked Islamabad. Security sources says that explosion occurred in a car Parking of local court. Security official confirmed its suicide blast. Atleast 5 dead and several injured. pic.twitter.com/W6hzMuqweO — Muhammad Yousuf (@muhammadbySky) November 11, 2025

