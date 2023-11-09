The Gaza Strip faces an increased risk of disease spreading due to conflict between Israel and Palestine that have disrupted the health system, access to clean water and caused people to crowd in shelters, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday, November 8. It said that it was "almost impossible" for health facilities to maintain basic infection prevention measures, increasing the risk of infection caused by trauma, surgery and childbirth. Israel-Hamas War: Average of 160 Kids Dying Everyday in Gaza, Says WHO.

Israel-Palestine War

BREAKING: The World Health Organization says that due to 'intensified hostilities, intense overcrowding and disrupted health, water, and sanitation systems' in Gaza, there is now an 'added danger of the rapid spread of infectious diseases' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 9, 2023

