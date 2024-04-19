A viral video on social media shows US President Joe Biden speaking about an encounter in which a small kid showed him his middle finger. In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden narrated the encounter and said he was going through a neighbourhood and saw big signs of Donald Trump with the sign reading, "F**k Biden". Biden said a little kid was standing near the sign showed him his middle finger. "It Happens All the Time", Biden said. US President Joe Biden Claims Uncle Eaten by ‘Cannibals’ After Being Shot Down During World War II.

'It Happens All the Time'

Biden says little kid gave him a middle finger: ‘It Happens All the Time’ pic.twitter.com/5wNSvw5ewd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 19, 2024

