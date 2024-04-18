US President Joe Biden appeared to suggest that cannibals ate his uncle after he was shot down during World War II, though military records say otherwise. Biden claimed that the United States was unable to recover his uncle Ambrose Finnegan’s remains after Finnegan’s plane crashed near New Guinea during World War II, “because there used to be a lot of cannibals” in the region. The incident occurred on May 14, 1944, when Finnegan’s plane was forced to ditch in the ocean off the north coast of New Guinea due to unknown reasons. Three men, including Finnegan, were lost in the crash and remain unaccounted for. Biden’s tribute to his uncle took place during a visit to a war memorial in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe, Says ‘We Have Among the Lowest Inflation Rates of Any Country in America’ (Watch Video).

Biden Claims Uncle Eaten by Cannibals

JUST IN - Biden suggests uncle eaten by ‘cannibals’ in New Guinea — but military says his WWII plane lost at sea, NY Post reports pic.twitter.com/84T3xpK8yW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)