In a bizarre road rage incident in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, a 44-year-old woman, identified as Christina Solometo, was arrested after defecating on another driver’s car. The event, which occurred on April 29, was captured in a viral video, where Solometo can be seen squatting on the hood of the vehicle. She later told police, “It was a clean poop, I didn’t even have to wipe.” Authorities charged her with indecent exposure, criminal mischief, and depositing waste on a highway. Solometo claimed her actions were a response to the driver cutting her off, and she chose to defecate rather than engage in violence. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman Arrested for Defecating on Car During Road Rage in Pennsylvania

🇺🇸WOMAN DROPS DEUCE ON CAR IN ROAD RAGE MELTDOWN Pennsylvania’s Christina Solometo, 44, took road rage to historic lows—squatting on another driver’s hood and pooping mid-honk. “It was a clean poop, I didn’t even have to wipe,” she proudly told police—right before being hit… pic.twitter.com/RkLRHc64MR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 2, 2025

Woman Caught on Video Defecating on Car in Pennsylvania Road Rage (Viewer Discretion Required)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delco Live (@delco_live)

