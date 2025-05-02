US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces

A dramatic CCTV video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has surfaced, showing a red van causing a multi-car pileup on Interstate 71. The incident occurred on April 30 after the driver, who had missed an exit, abruptly stopped in the middle of the highway to merge into the exit lane. The sudden stop led to a chain-reaction crash as several vehicles collided. ODOT's press secretary, Matt Bruning, emphasised the danger, stating, "If you miss your exit, do NOT do this. Ever." The driver of the red van was seen swiftly driving off after the crash. US: Kangaroo Causes Car Crash on Interstate 85 After Escaping From Owner in Alabama, Video Goes Viral.

NEW: Individual driving a red van stops in the middle of Interstate 71 in Ohio to merge into an exit lane, causing a multi-car pileup before driving off. This makes my blood boil. The footage was shared by the Ohio Department of Transportation. "If you miss your exit, do NOT… pic.twitter.com/piDUqCZtYc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 1, 2025

