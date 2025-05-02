US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces

  • Tech
    Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America
  • Sports
    Mohammad Amir Joins Essex County Cricket Club for Vitality Blast 2025 Campaign Mohammad Amir Joins Essex County Cricket Club for Vitality Blast 2025 Campaign
  • Entertainment
    ‘Hit: The Third Case’ Movie Review: Nani’s Bloody Cop Thriller Abandons Mystery for Brutal and Gory Action (LatestLY Exclusive) ‘Hit: The Third Case’ Movie Review: Nani’s Bloody Cop Thriller Abandons Mystery for Brutal and Gory Action (LatestLY Exclusive)
  • Lifestyle
    Famous Birthdays on May 2: Brian Lara, Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte of Wales and David Beckham – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 2 Famous Birthdays on May 2: Brian Lara, Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte of Wales and David Beckham – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 2
  • Viral
    May 2025 Captions and Quotes: Netizens Share Meaningful Messages, Positive Affirmations, HD Images, Wallpapers, Nature Photos and Sayings To Start New Month May 2025 Captions and Quotes: Netizens Share Meaningful Messages, Positive Affirmations, HD Images, Wallpapers, Nature Photos and Sayings To Start New Month
  • Festivals
    Surdas Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Sayings and Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Surdas Surdas Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Sayings and Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Surdas
  • Videos
    Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images: Celebrating the Legacy of the Great Vaishnavite Saint Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images: Celebrating the Legacy of the Great Vaishnavite Saint
    • Close
    Search

    US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces

    A dramatic CCTV video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has surfaced, showing a red van causing a multi-car pileup on Interstate 71.

    US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces
    Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Ohio’s Interstate 71 (Photo Credits: X/ @CollinRugg)
    Socially Team Latestly| May 02, 2025 09:07 AM IST

    A dramatic CCTV video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has surfaced, showing a red van causing a multi-car pileup on Interstate 71. The incident occurred on April 30 after the driver, who had missed an exit, abruptly stopped in the middle of the highway to merge into the exit lane. The sudden stop led to a chain-reaction crash as several vehicles collided. ODOT's press secretary, Matt Bruning, emphasised the danger, stating, "If you miss your exit, do NOT do this. Ever." The driver of the red van was seen swiftly driving off after the crash. US: Kangaroo Causes Car Crash on Interstate 85 After Escaping From Owner in Alabama, Video Goes Viral.

    CCTV Video Shows Red Van Triggering Crash on Interstate 71

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    e Affirmations, HD Images, Wallpapers, Nature Photos and Sayings To Start New Month" title="May 2025 Captions and Quotes: Netizens Share Meaningful Messages, Positive Affirmations, HD Images, Wallpapers, Nature Photos and Sayings To Start New Month" /> May 2025 Captions and Quotes: Netizens Share Meaningful Messages, Positive Affirmations, HD Images, Wallpapers, Nature Photos and Sayings To Start New Month
  • Festivals
    Surdas Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Sayings and Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Surdas Surdas Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Sayings and Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Surdas
  • Videos
    Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images: Celebrating the Legacy of the Great Vaishnavite Saint Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images: Celebrating the Legacy of the Great Vaishnavite Saint
    • Close
    Search

    US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces

    A dramatic CCTV video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has surfaced, showing a red van causing a multi-car pileup on Interstate 71.

    US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces
    Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Ohio’s Interstate 71 (Photo Credits: X/ @CollinRugg)
    Socially Team Latestly| May 02, 2025 09:07 AM IST

    A dramatic CCTV video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has surfaced, showing a red van causing a multi-car pileup on Interstate 71. The incident occurred on April 30 after the driver, who had missed an exit, abruptly stopped in the middle of the highway to merge into the exit lane. The sudden stop led to a chain-reaction crash as several vehicles collided. ODOT's press secretary, Matt Bruning, emphasised the danger, stating, "If you miss your exit, do NOT do this. Ever." The driver of the red van was seen swiftly driving off after the crash. US: Kangaroo Causes Car Crash on Interstate 85 After Escaping From Owner in Alabama, Video Goes Viral.

    CCTV Video Shows Red Van Triggering Crash on Interstate 71

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Live Breaking News Headlines Multi-Car Crash Accident multi-car pileup Ohio road accident US US Road Accident US Road Accident Video
    You might also like
    Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America
    Technology

    Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America
    Weather Forecast Today, May 02: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    News
    Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Ohio’s Interstate 71 (Photo Credits: X/ @CollinRugg)
    Socially Team Latestly| May 02, 2025 09:07 AM IST

    A dramatic CCTV video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has surfaced, showing a red van causing a multi-car pileup on Interstate 71. The incident occurred on April 30 after the driver, who had missed an exit, abruptly stopped in the middle of the highway to merge into the exit lane. The sudden stop led to a chain-reaction crash as several vehicles collided. ODOT's press secretary, Matt Bruning, emphasised the danger, stating, "If you miss your exit, do NOT do this. Ever." The driver of the red van was seen swiftly driving off after the crash. US: Kangaroo Causes Car Crash on Interstate 85 After Escaping From Owner in Alabama, Video Goes Viral.

    CCTV Video Shows Red Van Triggering Crash on Interstate 71

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Live Breaking News Headlines Multi-Car Crash Accident multi-car pileup Ohio road accident US US Road Accident US Road Accident Video
    You might also like
    Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America
    Technology

    Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America
    Weather Forecast Today, May 02: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    News

    Weather Forecast Today, May 02: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    World’s Oldest Person Dies: Brazilian Nun Inah Canabarro Lucas Passes Away at 116
    World

    World’s Oldest Person Dies: Brazilian Nun Inah Canabarro Lucas Passes Away at 116
    Pakistan Bans Indian Songs on Radio Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack
    World

    Pakistan Bans Indian Songs on Radio Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack
    img
    News

    Weather Forecast Today, May 02: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    World’s Oldest Person Dies: Brazilian Nun Inah Canabarro Lucas Passes Away at 116
    World

    World’s Oldest Person Dies: Brazilian Nun Inah Canabarro Lucas Passes Away at 116
    Pakistan Bans Indian Songs on Radio Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack
    World

    Pakistan Bans Indian Songs on Radio Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack
    img
    Google Trends Google Trends
    clippers vs nuggets
    500+K+ searches
    singapore vs thailand
    500+K+ searches
    weather agra
    500+K+ searches
    news today
    2000+K+ searches
    मौसम का हाल
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel