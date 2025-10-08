A Louisiana high school student and part-time waitress, Madison Brydels, is being hailed as a hero after saving a man from choking at Budatan Asian Cuisine in Moss Bluff. Surveillance footage captured Madison’s quick thinking as she rushed to assist a customer struggling to breathe while she was busy hanging Halloween decorations. Without a moment’s hesitation, she performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the obstruction and helping the man regain his breath. Incredibly, Madison calmly returned to her duties as though nothing had happened, leaving both diners and staff in awe. The video has since gone viral, earning her praise from people across social media for her bravery and presence of mind. Humble about the attention, Madison said, “It was just a natural reaction. I would have done it to anybody.” US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Restaurant Server Jumps In to Help Save Choking Customer’s Life

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of ABC News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

