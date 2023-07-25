The investigations by the House GOP into the international business dealings of President Biden's family are expected to reach the level of an impeachment probe, according to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican. Biden claimed to the public that he had never discussed business when he was campaigning for politics. McCarthy referenced Biden's earlier claims that he did not discuss his son Hunter Biden's international business operations with him. "He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true," Hannity remarked on Monday night on Fox News. Joe Biden Trips on Air Force One Stairs in Poland, Video of US President Stumbling Goes Viral.

Joe Biden To Be Impeached, Claims Speaker Kevin McCarthy

🚨#BREAKING: US House Speaker McCarthy says the House of Representatives is preparing to impeach President Biden — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 25, 2023

