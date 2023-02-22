US President Joe Biden on Wednesday has once again made news for not being able to keep his balance as he tripped while climbing the steps of Air Force One. This is not the first time the president has tripped going up stairs. Biden was going back to the US from Poland on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the video of Biden stumbling has gone viral. Ukraine: Motorcade Spotted in Kyiv Amid Speculations of US President Joe Biden’s Arrival (Watch Video).

Joe Biden Trips on Air Force One Stairs:

NOW - Biden tripped as he boarded Air Force One in Poland.pic.twitter.com/j1L9srTfp6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)