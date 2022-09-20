Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has came under scrutiny after a video of him singing rock band Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody at a hotel lobby went viral. Reportedly, PM Trudeau sang the song allegedly two days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister joined a "small gathering" with members of the Canadian delegation on Saturday night. In the viral video, the Canadian PM can be heard singing the lyrics "easy come, easy go, little high, little low" and "any way the wind blows."

Justin Trudeau Singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)