The first official portrait of King Charles after the grand coronation ceremony happened on May 6 has been released. The first of the photos, published on the royals' official Twitter page, shows the king after being formally crowned Saturday, seated in ceremonial robes with his Sovereign's Sceptre in one and the Sovereign's Orb in the other. Queen Camilla joined the King for the second picture. King Charles III Takes Coronation Oath at Westminster Abbey As Archbishop of Canterbury Proclaims Him 'Undoubted King' (See Pics and Videos).

King Charles’ Official Portrait:

The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May. 📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/NTVEsRAIGV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

His Majesty and Queen Camilla:

As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to… pic.twitter.com/WIMsgL1ex2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

