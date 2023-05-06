King Charles III on Saturday took oath as the new King of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family. During the coronation ceremony, King Charles III knelt and placed his hands on the Coronation Bible in order to take his Coronation oath. After placing his hand on the Holy Bible, King Charles said, "The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God." The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledged the multiple faiths observed in the United Kingdom and said that the Church of England "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely". Following this, he administered the coronation oath to King Charles III - a legal requirement. As the coronation ceremony began, King Charles said, "I come not to be served but to serve." King Charles III also placed his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledged to "perform and keep" promises. King Charles III Coronation Today: All Living Prime Ministers of UK Including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak Arrive at Westminster Abbey Ahead of Ceremony (Watch Video).

The Congregation Shouts 'God Save King Charles!'

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 The King turns to each of the four points of the compass before The Archbishop of Canterbury proclaims him the ‘undoubted King’. The congregation shouts ‘God Save King Charles!’. pic.twitter.com/g6PiBLVjKu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

King Charles Places His Hands on the Coronation Bible

King Charles III kneels and places his hands on the Coronation Bible to make his Coronation oath. pic.twitter.com/VHN4BbkFAp — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

King Charles III Kneels and Places His Hands on the Coronation Bible

King Charles III kneels and places his hands on the Coronation Bible to make his Coronation oath. pic.twitter.com/ukTEUiBVPK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2023

King Charles III Signs His Coronation Oath

King Charles III seals his fate as he signs his coronation Oath. pic.twitter.com/lIyifniB8D — BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) May 6, 2023

King Charles Takes the Oath

King Charles takes the oath https://t.co/3cFSP6V7y4 pic.twitter.com/fvcmr0IYgW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 6, 2023

His Majesty King Charles III Takes the Oath

His Majesty King Charles III has taken The Oath pic.twitter.com/rdURFwvxHi — Royal Tea With Brittany (@brittanygadoury) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)