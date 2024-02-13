A landslide in eastern Turkey trapped at least nine workers at a gold mine today, February 13, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts. Videos from the scene show the landslide sweeping across a valley where the workers were believed to have been stationed. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that there was no communication from nine of the mine's 667 employees, with 400 rescuers dispatched to the site. Reportedly, Anagold, the private company managing the mine, vowed to deploy all available resources to address the "painful" incident. Turkey Floods Videos: Five People Die After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods; Scary Footages Show People Stuck at City Library and Cars Submerged in Water As Streets of Istanbul Turn Into Rushing Rivers.

Landslide in Turkey

BREAKING: A landslide trapped at least nine workers at a gold mine in eastern Turkey, search and rescue efforts underway pic.twitter.com/SSzFYuSXbA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 13, 2024

Workers trapped following frightening landslide incident at gold mine in Northern Turkey. Early reports that suggested the video captured a ground collapse due to the mine’s growth have been dismissed by local officials, who instead say a caused the event.#Turkey@PressTV pic.twitter.com/uDrETJB3Ep — Suat Kılıçtaş (@Suatklcts) February 13, 2024

Gold Mine Landslide

❗🪨🇹🇷 - A huge landslide left several workers buried underground at the Copler gold mine (Anagold Mining) in the Iliç district of Erzincan province, Turkey. The mountain has literally descended on the mine and Mountains of cyanide and sulfur waste have migrated and millions of… pic.twitter.com/3jPrbaMmpB — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) February 13, 2024

Nine gold miners missing in Turkey after landslidehttps://t.co/x7h5ogJbyf pic.twitter.com/GITkKoNk4m — NationalTurk (@nationalturkcom) February 13, 2024

