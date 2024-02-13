A landslide in eastern Turkey trapped at least nine workers at a gold mine today, February 13, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts. Videos from the scene show the landslide sweeping across a valley where the workers were believed to have been stationed. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that there was no communication from nine of the mine's 667 employees, with 400 rescuers dispatched to the site. Reportedly, Anagold, the private company managing the mine, vowed to deploy all available resources to address the "painful" incident. Turkey Floods Videos: Five People Die After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods; Scary Footages Show People Stuck at City Library and Cars Submerged in Water As Streets of Istanbul Turn Into Rushing Rivers.

Landslide in Turkey

Gold Mine Landslide 

