A 100-year-old letter has finally been delivered to an address. A copy of the 100-year-old letter is circulating on social media. The letter is from February 1916 with a Bath postmark on it. According to media reports, the letter arrived at Finlay Glen's flat on Hamlet Road, Crystal Palace, in 2021. It was lost somewhere in between for over a century. The letter states, “My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle.” The letter was addressed to Katie Marsh, who was married to the stamp dealer Oswald Marsh and was sent by her friend Christabel Mennell, who was holidaying in Bath, according to 'The Norwood Review', a local history magazine. King Charles III Stamps Revealed by Royal Family in London Ahead of His Coronation (See Pics).

100-Year-Old Letter Delivered From Bath In London

Better late than never? 😳📬✅👏🏼 Letter lost in 1916 delivered in London more than 100 years later. It begins: “My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle.”@guardian 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/u5ufuSPy7d — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) February 16, 2023

