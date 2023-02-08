The Royal Family's "Royal Mail Stamps" on Wednesday revealed the new 'every day' stamp featuring The King. In its post, the Royal Family said that the picture of King Charles III is the same as the effigy which will feature on the coins. "The stamp will be available from 4 April." the Royal Family said while sharing the picture of the stamp. King Charles III will be crowned as the new king of UK alongside Camila, as the new Queen Consort. The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over King Charles III coronation ceremony which will be held at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III Coronation: Monarch's Throne to Have Tudor Crown, Subdued Celebration Than Queen Elizabeth II’s Ceremony.

King Charles III Stamps Revealed in London

King Charles III stamps revealed in London before they are issued to the public later this year https://t.co/UKJWCDJFVm — Bloomberg (@business) February 8, 2023

New ‘Every Day’ Stamp Featuring the King Revealed

📮@RoyalMailStamps have revealed their new ‘every day’ stamp featuring The King. The image is the same as the effigy which will feature on coins. The stamp will be available from 4 April. pic.twitter.com/QI5kQue86i — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)