As tensions escalate in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has called for Israel and Iran to reach a peace agreement, suggesting a resolution is imminent. While claiming that peace will prevail in the Middle East soon, Donald Trump claimed that the peace deal will happen like the time had had helped India and Pakistan. Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” comparing the situation to his self-proclaimed role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan by leveraging U.S. trade to encourage dialogue. He added that “two excellent leaders” were able to “quickly make a decision and STOP” during that time, expressing optimism that peace in the Middle East could follow a similar path. Iran-Israel Conflict: IRGC Confirms Deaths of 8 More Senior Commanders in Israeli Attacks on Tehran.

Israel, Iran Should and Will Have To Make Deal, Says Donald Trump

Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and… — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) June 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)