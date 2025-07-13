A business jet crashed shortly after taking off from Southend Airport in London, England. The Beech B200 aircraft reportedly erupted into a fireball moments after takeoff, with dramatic photos and videos of the blaze surfacing the social media. According to the local media, emergency services, including Essex Police and ambulance crews, are on the scene. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. From Fuel Control Shut Down to ‘Mayday Call’: Highlights From AAIB Report on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

London Plane Crash

BREAKING: Business jet crashes at London Southend Airport, no word on casualties https://t.co/bWgUMnFAhr — BNO News (@BNONews) July 13, 2025

Business Jet Crashes at London's Southend Airport

Unconfirmed reports of a plane crash at London Southend Airport, purported photos being shared on social media. pic.twitter.com/MXiz8hmYU1 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 13, 2025

Beech B200 Business Jet Crashes in London

🇬🇧💥❗JUST IN: A light aircraft has crashed shortly upon taking off from London Southend Airport. pic.twitter.com/5I8U2D4HSV — Molo44 🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@MoloWarMonitor) July 13, 2025

