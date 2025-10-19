Louvre Museum in Paris was abruptly closed on Sunday following a reported robbery, sparking immediate police and security response. French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident on social media, assuring the public that there were no injuries. “I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations are under way,” she stated. Authorities have not yet released details about the stolen items or how the robbery occurred. As home to world-famous artworks like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, the Louvre Museum is one of the most visited cultural landmarks globally. Security around the museum has been tightened, and officials are working swiftly to determine the circumstances of the theft and any potential losses. US: 4 Masked Robbers Threaten Jewellery Store Staff With Taser and Bear Spray Before Making Off With USD 2 Million in Seattle; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Louvre Museum Robbery Forces Sudden Closure

NOW - Louvre Museum in Paris closed after robbery.pic.twitter.com/328I6uefEo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2025

The Louvre Museum is being evacuated pic.twitter.com/ns6PuBVRTf — (Fer)nandinho (@highnandinho) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Disclose TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)