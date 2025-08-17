In a brazen midday heist in Seattle, four masked robbers struck Menashe and Sons Jeweller in West Seattle, US, on August 14, making off with around USD 2 million in diamonds, gold, luxury watches, and other items in just 90 seconds. CCTV video showed the suspects smashing the glass front door with hammers before ransacking six display cases, while threatening staff with a Taser and bear spray. No injuries were reported, but employees were left visibly shaken as the robbers fled. Reportedly, among the stolen items were Rolex watches worth approximately USD 750,000, an emerald necklace valued at USD 125,000, and other high-end jewellery. Police launched a search in the area, but the suspects escaped in a getaway car. Thief in US Swallows Tiffany & Co Diamond Earrings Worth INR 6.7 Crore During Orlando Heist To Avoid Arrest, Viral Video Shows X-Ray Revealing the Jewellery in His Digestive Tract.

4 Masked Robbers Loot Jewellery Store in Seattle

