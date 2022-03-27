20,000-30,000 residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol are being taken to Russia, Russian occupied areas against their will by Russian forces, the Mariupol City Mayor Vadym Boichenko on Sunday. About 60,000 have been evacuated to Ukraine, Mariupol Mayor told news agency UNIAN. He said that 50% of the city’s 540,000 residents have left since February 24.

Check Tweet:

⚡️Mayor says 20,000-30,000 residents forcibly evacuated from Mariupol to Russia, Russian-occupied areas. About 60,000 have been evacuated to Ukraine, Mariuol Mayor Vadym Boichenko told news agency UNIAN. He said that 50% of the city’s 540,000 residents have left since Feb. 24. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)