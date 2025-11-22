A Miami Springs dance studio is at the center of a chilling controversy after CCTV footage captured a man rushing in moments after an underage girl finished her lesson and left a lobby couch. He is seen bending over the exact spot she had been sitting, appearing to intensely sniff and lick the cushion before quickly leaving. The studio owner discovered the video while closing up and immediately alerted Miami Springs police, who launched an investigation the same night. Police Chief Matthew Castillo labeled the behavior “disturbing and strange” and confirmed the suspect was quickly identified, though prosecutors are still reviewing whether any charges can be filed because there was no physical contact with the child. The viral clip has ignited anger among parents and renewed calls for stricter security at children’s studios and similar spaces. Louisiana Shocker: Woman Has Sex With Daughter’s 14-Year-Old Classmate, Sends Nude Photos and Videos to Others; Sentenced To 26 Years in Prison.

Man Caught on Camera Sniffing, Licking Seat Where Underage Girl Sat

NEW: Security camera at a Miami dance studio shows a man walk in and sniff the spot where an underage student had been sitting The dance studio contacted the police, and an investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/hBnQDdPwNy — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

