Louisiana, November 22: In a shocking Louisiana case that has stunned the community, Prairieville resident and "cheer mom" Leann Yammarino, 45, was sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison for a string of sex crimes involving teenage boys, including her own daughter’s classmates. Yammarino pleaded no contest to two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, after admitting to having sex with a 14-year-old student and sending her nude photos and videos to at least five other teens, ages 14–16.

The disturbing series of events was first uncovered in July 2024 when the 14-year-old victim reported to authorities that Yammarino had sex with him twice since January. When investigators interviewed other teens, they learned she had sent nude photos and videos to several boys via Snapchat and other messaging platforms. Court documents detailed evidence including explicit bathtub selfies and graphic videos shared with minors. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

The court heard a heart-wrenching plea from Yammarino’s daughter, who asked Judge Keyojuan Gant-Turner to impose the harshest possible penalty for “destroying” their family. He complied, handing down the maximum 10-year sentence on each carnal knowledge count, and three years for each charge of indecent behaviour, all to be served consecutively. Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student Who Found Her Crying in Classroom, Arrested.

Yammarino, who had been heavily involved in the local cheerleading scene, will also be required to register as a sex offender for life upon release. Prosecutors described her as a significant threat to minors.

