Russia-Ukraine War seems to have become cold now, with military activities declining from the end of Russia. Military activities have reduced in southern Ukraine. This is not because the war seems to end anytime soon but because Russia lost warehouses in south Ukraine. And hence, it cannot arrange a resupply of weapons and ammunition. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Russian Troops Are Holding Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Hostage'.

Russian Military Activities Decline in South Ukraine

⚡️Military: Russia's activity in Ukraine's south declines. Russia's combat activity in Ukraine's south has decreased as its troops have lost many warehouses and can't arrange resupply of weapons and ammunition, said Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 28, 2023

