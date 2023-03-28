Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Russian troops were holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'. Zelenskyy also said that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cannot be guaranteed until the Russian troops leave it. However, he also said that the Ukrainian forces have shut down the frontline town of Avdiivka as they planned their next move. Ukrainian Air Force Shoots Downs 12 Iranian-Made Shahed Drones Launched by Russia.

Russian Troops Holding Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Hostage'

Ukraine's president said Russian troops were holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘hostage’ and its safety could not be guaranteed until they left it, while his forces shut the frontline town of Avdiivka as they planned their next move https://t.co/S5VuMRn5mQ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)