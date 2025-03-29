The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 694, with 1,670 people injured, state media reported on Saturday, citing the ruling military. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has ordered urgent rescue operations in the affected regions. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, causing widespread devastation. Thousands remain trapped under collapsed buildings, and relief efforts are underway. The government has appealed for emergency aid, while international organisations have begun mobilising support for the victims. Myanmar Earthquake Update: State of Emergency Declared in Its Capital After 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country’s Second Largest City.

Myanmar Earthquake

