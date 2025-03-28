Yangon, March 28: A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was near the country's second largest city. State-run MRTV television said the military-run government's proclamation includes the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, after the earthquake and a strong aftershock hit midday. Earthquake in Bangkok: Powerful 7.7-Magnitude Quake With Epicentre in Myanmar Rocks Thailand Capital, Prompting Evacuations From Swaying Buildings (Watch Videos).

Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war and many areas are not easily accessible. It was not immediately clear what relief efforts the military would be able to provide.