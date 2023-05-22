In a heartfelt note shared by Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Twitter, the latter said, "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year." Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney, he further added. FIPIC Summit 2023: We Believe in Multilateralism and Support a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Writes Heartfelt Note on Twitter

I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play… pic.twitter.com/pvVMvBbwLw — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

