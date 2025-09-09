Nepal’s Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was violently attacked by Gen Z demonstrators on Tuesday, September 9, amid nationwide anti-government protests, a purported video of the incident circulating on social media shows. The video captures Paudel running on the streets of Kathmandu as protesters chase and beat him, with one man kicking him while others join in the assault. The attacks erupted during clashes between thousands of protesters and security forces over alleged corruption and a controversial social media ban. The unrest follows the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, whose house was also set on fire by enraged demonstrators. KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Nepal Prime Minister Amid Nationwide Gen Z Protests Against Government, Social Media Ban.

Bishnu Prasad Paudel Chased and Attacked by Protesters in Nepal

Nepal’s Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel seen running on the street amid violent anti-government protests in the country.#NepalProtests https://t.co/s0zL7hiABH pic.twitter.com/nFnuhDamz7 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 9, 2025

