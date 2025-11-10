Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a light-hearted interaction with Gen Z youngsters, offering a glimpse into his candid side during a discussion on youth, politics, and modern slang. In a video titled "Gen Z, Politics and Rizz", posted on YouTube on November 10, Gandhi was seen engaging in fun exchanges where participants affectionately called him "Pookie" and "Bro." When one of the kids addressed him as "Sir," Gandhi quipped, "Sir is so boring." Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, "The energy of India’s Gen Z gives me hope." He praised the generation’s belief in satya and ahimsa, expressing confidence that their compassion and courage will lead India toward a more just future. Rahul Gandhi Drops ‘H Files’ at Press Conference, Alleges 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections Were ‘Stolen’ (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Engages With Gen Z, Says 'Their Energy Gives Me Hope'

