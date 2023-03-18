Controversial Indian godman Swami Nithyananda and his fictional country "Kailasa" is in the news again and this time, for duping 30 US cities with cultural agreements. This comes days after the city of Newark in New Jersey said it had cancelled a "sister-city" agreement with the fictional country. According to a report in Fox News people running the federal government are falling for the fictional nation as well as mayors and local councils. Earlier on January 12 this year, sister-city agreement between Newark and the fictitious "United States of Kailasa" was signed only to be scrapped later. United States of Kailasa Attends 'United Nations Meet in Geneva,' Claims Nithyananda Sharing Photo of Massive Women Representation.

Nithyananda Dupes US Cities

A fake Indian guru scammed 30 American cities #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Xhpc3XIzZO — Jesse Watters Primetime (@jesseprimetime) March 16, 2023

