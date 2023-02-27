Nithyananda Paramashivam, Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, claimed that women representatives from the 'United States of Kailasa' participated in a general discussion on "Equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems" and the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva. ‘United States of Kailasa’ is a fictional country founded by self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is on the run from authorities in India. It is unclear whether this ‘fictional nation’ is recognised by the United Nations, moreover, the location of this country is unknown. Nithyananda's Whereabouts Being Traced, Passport Already Cancelled: MEA Reacts to Self-Styled Godman's Bid to Form 'Kailaasa' Nation.

Massive Women Representation of Kailasa at UN:

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

Kailasa Meet at Geneva:

Preliminary meeting with the head of KAILASA St Louis, ma Sona Kamat, representatives of KAILASA, and diplomats from Fiji in Geneva#Kailasa #UN #Geneva #Fiji pic.twitter.com/XQkpJ41drR — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 27, 2023

Kailasa Attends United Nations Meet:

Preliminary meeting with the head of KAILASA St Louis, ma Sona Kamat, representatives of KAILASA, and Cameroon diplomats in Geneva#Kailasa #UN #Geneva #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/gQzC0jWlcU — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 27, 2023

