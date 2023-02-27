Nithyananda Paramashivam, Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, claimed that women representatives from the 'United States of Kailasa' participated in a general discussion on "Equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems" and the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva. ‘United States of Kailasa’ is a fictional country founded by self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is on the run from authorities in India. It is unclear whether this ‘fictional nation’ is recognised by the United Nations, moreover, the location of this country is unknown. Nithyananda's Whereabouts Being Traced, Passport Already Cancelled: MEA Reacts to Self-Styled Godman's Bid to Form 'Kailaasa' Nation.

