In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan conducted “precision military strikes” on Thursday against what it termed as “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province. The strikes resulted in the death of seven individuals, including three women and four children, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency. This action comes a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits. This was in response to Iranian missile and drone strikes in Balochistan, which had heightened tensions between the two nations. Pakistan Conducts Retaliatory Air Strikes on Alleged Baloch Separatist Camps in Iran Day After Deadly Balochistan Attack: Report.

Pakistan Retaliates with Precision Strikes on Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan Province

A security source in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province says that 7 people were killed in the missile attack launched by Pakistan on a border village. 7 foreign nationals, included 3 women and 4 children: Iran's Mehr News says https://t.co/ICdW1G3VPR — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 18, 2024

