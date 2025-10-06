The Piggatan Bridge in Alcala town in Cagayan province of the Philippines collapsed on Monday, October 6, rendering the route impassable to all vehicles, Manila Times reported. The structure gave way while several ten-wheeler trucks were crossing, leaving them stranded on the damaged span. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed the collapse, prompting an immediate joint response from the MDRRMO, Philippine National Police-Alcala, and Bureau of Fire Protection, who launched rescue and clearing operations. Earthquake in Philippines: Death Toll Rises to 69 After 6.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Cebu Province.

Philippines Bridge Collapse

The Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, Philippines, collapsed this afternoon, leaving it impassable to all vehicles. Several trailer trucks fell with the bridge, and authorities are investigating whether anyone was injured. 🎥 Jhaye Verbopic.twitter.com/0fl8TxqocH — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (manila Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

