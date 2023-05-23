"Prime Minister Modi is The Boss", said Australian PM Anthony Albanese praising PM Narendra Modi at a grand community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora today. During his opening statement, PM Albanese acknowledged the immense audience and drew a parallel between the popularity of PM Modi and iconic rockstar Bruce Springsteen. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen, and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said PM Albanese. Narendra Modi in Australia: Indian Prime Minister Welcomed With Vedic Chants, Other Traditional Ways As He Arrives To Address Indian Diaspora in Sydney Olympic Park (Watch Video).

‘Prime Minister Modi Is the Boss’

#WATCH | "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)